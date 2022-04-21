Black Stars goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen signs contract extension with KAS Eupen

Manaf Nurudeen

Black Stars and KAS Eupen goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen has signed a contract extension at his Belgium club.

This means that he will stay with the Belgian Jupiler Pro League side until at least the summer of 2026.



He joined the Belgian side from the Aspire Academy in Senegal in 2017 and started at the club's U-21 side before rising through the ranks to become the number one.



“KAS Eupen has extended the contract with their Ghanaian goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen by four years until June 30, 2026. As a graduate of the Aspire Academy, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen came to KAS Eupen in the summer of 2017,” an official club statement from the Belgian club said on Wednesday.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that defeated Nigeria in a two-legged playoff to reach the World Cup and also a squad member at the 2021 AFCON.



Manaf Nurudeen has played 20 matches for his side in the Belgian top flight this season keeping two clean sheets and conceding 34 goals.