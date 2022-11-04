Black Stars goalkeepers coach Richard Kingston confirms Danlad Ibrahim’s inclusion in World Cup provisional squad

Danlad Ibrahim

Black Stars goalkeepers coach Richard Kingston has confirmed that Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has been included in the World Cup provisional squad.

Otto Addo has submitted his provisional squad to FIFA and is working on naming final squad, expected to be 26 players, before Ghana’s first game at the World Cup on November 24 against Portugal.



In an interview, the former Ghana shot stopper confirmed Danlad Ibrahim’s inclusion in the provisional squad for the mundial.



“Danlad is very good, he is one of the goalkeepers selected not the final 26-man squad but he is part of the 55-man provisional list. So, me and my colleagues (Technical team) are working on it to see the best as to who has to go to the World Cup”

The Black Stars has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.