Black Stars goalkeepers for AFCON have kept 12 clean sheets combined

Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah named in Black Stars provisional AFCON squad



Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has announced a 30-man provisional list for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced trainer named for goalkeepers to in the tall list as the start of the competition draws closer.



The category is led by Swindon Town shot-stopper, Jojo Wollacott, followed by Abdul Nurudeen of Eupen, Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah and Lawrence Ati-Zigi of Saint Gallen complete the four.



The four goalkeepers combined have kept 12 clean sheets with Attah amassing the highest, 6 out of 11 games.

Check out their statictics below



Jojo Wollacott



Age: 25



Club: Swindon Town (English League Two)



Games: 20/22



Clean Sheets: 4/22

Lawrence Ati-Zigi



Age: 25



Club: St Gallen



Games: 18/18



Clean Sheets: 1/18



Richard Attah

Age: 26



Club: Hearts of Oak



Games: 10/11



Clean Sheets: 6/11



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen



Age: 22

Club: KAS Eupen



Games: 10/21



Clean Sheets: 1/21