Black Stars have psychological advantage over Nigeria – Sammy Kuffour claims

Black Stars Management Committee Member, Samuel Osei Kuffour has said that Ghana have the psychological advantage over the Super Eagles of Nigeria heading into their first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off.



According to the former Black Stars defender, the Super Eagles can boast of better players than Ghana but the history of the Baba Yara Stadium and the two teams will work in Ghana’s favor.



“I was playing that game, 2006, they beat us 1-0 AFCON and from then, they never get any chance to beat us. We always win against them.”



“Psychologically, we have the advantage. In this case, when you look on paper, they are much better than us player to player but when you look into the details of Ghana-Nigeria, the history, we are ahead of them”, the former Bayern Munich defender told JoyNews in an interview.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



Both teams have arrived in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi as they prepare for the big game on Friday with the topmost prize of qualifying to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



