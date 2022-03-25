Black Stars hold charged 'jama' session ahead of Nigeria match

Sports Minister urges Black Stars to beat Nigeria

Andre Ayew attends Black Stars training session



Supporters confident in Black Stars victory



The Black Stars of Ghana were involved in a 'jama' session as they wrapped up their training session ahead of their game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The players were in high spirit as they sang their hearts out in anticipation of victory over their opponents in the World Cup playoffs at the Baba Yara Stadium.



While the presence of the supporters gave a sign of hope ahead of the game, the players appeared physically and mentally psyched ahead of the game.

The Black Stars had a memorable training session with hundreds of fans in attendance.



Coach Otto Addo led his side to strategize and prepare for the game with different sets of training patterns.



The team had a short 8-aside match before they ended the training session to get into a frenzy 'jama' mood.



Watch the Black Stars 'jama' session below



