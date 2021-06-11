Black Stars hold first training in Cape Coast ahead of Ivory Coast friendly

Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana completed their maiden training at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium ahead of the upcoming friendly clash against Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions touched down in the country on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to Morocco in a friendly game in Rabat.



Charles Akonnor and his charges plunged into training at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Thursday.



The technical handlers of the team are expected to use the two friendlies to assess the strength and the weakness of his team towards the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifies.



Ghana will take on Ivory Coast on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium at exactly 16:00 GMT.



