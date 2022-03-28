Black Stars hold jama session after last training in Ghana ahead of Nigeria match

Ghana eye World Cup qualification against Nigeria

Nigeria train ahead of Ghana clash in Abuja



Black Stars to travel to Abuja on March 28, 2022



The Black Stars players held a massive jama session in their team bus after their training session on Sunday, March 27, 2022, ahead of their World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.



The Black Stars held their final training at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday before their trip to Nigeria.



After training, the players were in an ecstatic mood on the team’s bus as they sang their hearts out on the journey to their hotel in Kumasi.

The jama session is one of the fun events the Black Stars occasionally hold ahead of matches.



Before their game against Nigeria which ended goalless, the team held charged jama session at the stadium.



The Black Stars are expected to depart Ghana for Nigeria on Monday, March 28, 2022.



Ghana was held to a goalless game against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 29, 2022.



The Black Stars are eyeing their 4th qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

Watch video below







