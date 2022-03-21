Black Stars holds first training at Accra Sports Stadium

Black Stars at training

Black Stars open camp

More players join Black Stars camp



Ghana prepares to face Nigeria



The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session on Monday, March 21, 2022, with 7 players ahead of their game against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs on Friday, March 25, 2022.



The seven players trained with the technical handlers of the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The players in camp included Thomas Partey, Jojo WOllacot, Fatawu Issahaku, Andy Yiadom, Edmund Addo and Manaf Nurudeen.

The technical team also present included the goalkeeper’s trainer Richard Kingston, technical advisor Chris Hughton, interim coach Otto Addo as well as his assistants Didi Dramani and George Boateng.



The training was held behind closed doors at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Although the Black Stars squad is yet to be named, some more players are expected to join the team before they travel to Kumasi on Tuesday ahead of the clash.







