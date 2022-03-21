2
Menu
Sports

Black Stars holds first training at Accra Sports Stadium

Stars Train Stadium Black Stars at training

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars open camp

More players join Black Stars camp

Ghana prepares to face Nigeria

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session on Monday, March 21, 2022, with 7 players ahead of their game against Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The seven players trained with the technical handlers of the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The players in camp included Thomas Partey, Jojo WOllacot, Fatawu Issahaku, Andy Yiadom, Edmund Addo and Manaf Nurudeen.

The technical team also present included the goalkeeper’s trainer Richard Kingston, technical advisor Chris Hughton, interim coach Otto Addo as well as his assistants Didi Dramani and George Boateng.

The training was held behind closed doors at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Although the Black Stars squad is yet to be named, some more players are expected to join the team before they travel to Kumasi on Tuesday ahead of the clash.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria
I’ll sue the military band if the man I slapped isn’t arrested - Afia Schwarzenegger
'I'm safe in the custody of my own people' - Slain L/Cpl Nyame's words to girlfriend
Ghanaians slam GFA over inaccessibility of GFA app
Related Articles: