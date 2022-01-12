Black Stars holds recovery training without Ayew, Partey, Amartey, others

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Black Stars held a recovery training on Tuesday without some key players who featured in the team’s defeat to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.
The likes of Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Jojo Wollacott were exempted from the team’s training on Tuesday.
Other players including Alexander Djiku, Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Joseph Paintsil did not also take part of the training session.
However, coach Milovan trained with the reserve team who were made up of Mubarak Wakaso, Fatawu Issahaku, Jonathan Mensah and a host of other players.
Dreams FC player, Philemon Baffuor joined the training session for the first time after traveling to Portugal to seal a transfer move.
The training forms part of the Black Stars preparation for their must-win game against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2021.
