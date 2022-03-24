22
Black Stars intensify training at Baba Yara

Black Stars players at training

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew arrives in Black Stars camp

Super Eagles to arrive in Ghana on Thursday

Black Stars urged to beat Nigeria

The Black Stars of Ghana intensified their training session on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup playoffs games.

The team returned to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to put themselves in shape for the match against Nigeria.

Coach Otto Addo, who took part in the training, issued instructions on the pitch as the Black Stars worked on a number of things.

Technical Advisor Chris Hughton, who was also at the training, observed and supervised the team at the training grounds.

Coach George Boateng and Masud Didi Dramani also contributed to the training held on Wednesday.

This was the third training session held by the team since they opened camp.

The Technical team trained with seven players on the first day before moving camp to Baba Yara Stadium.

The Black Stars would take on Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the 2nd leg scheduled for March 29 at Abuja.

