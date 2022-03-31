Black Stars is for every Ghanaian player but we prefer those willing to play - Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said the FA will only lure players who are willing to play for the Black Stars.



According to Twum, the FA should not beg players before they agree to represent Ghana.



Speaking with GhOne TV, he said the GFA will give a fair chance to every player eligible to play for the nation.

“Whoever is eligible to play for Ghana will be given the opportunity. I don’t think we need to beg players to play or represent the country at the international level," he told GhOne TV.



He added that the FA has over the years given Ghanaians born abroad the opportunity to play for the Black Stars, hence, if there is a sense of willingness on the part of any player then the opportunity will be given.



“We have given many players the chance and it dates back to Kim Grant, Tony Baffoe, and Otto Addo who were not all born in Ghana. So whoever is willing will be given the opportunity.”



Following the Black Stars' 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification, there have been calls for the FA to lure top Ghanaian players based abroad to represent Ghana for the World Cup.



Ghana qualified for the World Cup by edging out Nigeria on the away goal rule after a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

The Black Stars drew goalless in Kumasi before recording a one-all draw to secure the qualification.








