Black Stars is full of problems – Prophet reveals

Black Stars have existed the 2021 AFCON tournament after losing to Comoros

Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, has noted that the Ghana national football team black stars is full of trouble.

He explained that, this is as a result of their careless behavior and lack of control from the heads in the team.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii he shared, “Their coach is not the problem like most people say. So I get baffled when some people blame the coach for the setbacks the team is facing”.



He revealed that, the coach is being influenced by others behind the scenes and that is where the major problem is.



“Due to this, he is unable to make the necessary changes because of the people backstage instructing him on what to do and what not to do”.



Kumchacha stated that although the coach should be in control, others have taken that mandate and used him to get what they want from the team.

“He is unable to control the team because he himself is also being controlled but he is yet to realize this,” he said.



He went on to say that, the team is also being influenced politically.



He mentioned that, there are some people who should not be in that team but due to their political influence, they are still there playing when “we have young energetic players in our local teams who can play better than most of the players in the national team”.



Kumchacha advised that, if we do not sit up, make the necessary changes, and put in more effort, the team will keep facing the same challenges we keep trying to solve.