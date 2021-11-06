Black Stars is the best place for every player in the world – John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has emphasised that the Black Stars is the best place for every player in the world.

According to him, a player who decides to play for the Black Stars can always be rest assured of seeing his career being elevated to the highest level.



In an interview with Goal, John Paintsil has advised all Ghanaian players who have the chance to play for the Black Stars to embrace the opportunity when it presents itself.



“For me, Ghana Black Stars is the best place for every player in the world. So I’ll advise that whatever is keeping him away should be respected but I would say he should speed up and play for his country,” the former Fulham player said.



In a separate advise, John Paintsil has urged Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to do away with delays and make himself available for an invitation to play for Ghana.

Despite advances by the Ghana Football Asssoaition, the player has decided to stay away to focus on his club career.



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:







