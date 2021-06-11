Black Stars join Green Ghana project

Black Star's captain, Andre Ayew captured planting a tree

Black Stars players planted trees in Cape Coast on Friday as part of the Green Ghana project.

Black Stars joined the Green Ghana project as they planted trees in Cape Coast where they will be playing Ivory Coast in a friendly on Saturday.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew and other players were pictured planting trees. They were joined by the University of Cape Coast and Forestry Commission.

The Black Stars will host Ivory Coast at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday 12 June as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



