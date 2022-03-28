34
Black Stars land in Nigeria for World Cup play-off showdown

Black Stars in Abuja

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars draw 0-0 against Nigeria

Black Stars prepare to face Nigeria in 2nd leg

Ghana eye 4th World Cup qualification

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Black Stars departed Ghana in the morning of Monday, March 28, 2022, via the Kumasi airport.

The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi before and after the first leg against the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The team are expected to move to their hotel and rest for a while before preparing for their final training session later in the evening.

Ghana’s national team is expected to train at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja where they would be playing as guests to the Super Eagles.

The Black Stars drew goalless in their first leg against the Super Eagles on March 25, 2022, in a highly patronized match at the 40,000 capacity Baba Yara Sports stadium.

Below are pictures of the Black Stars arrival in Abuja



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
