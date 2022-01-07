Black Stars looking for fifth star

It’s been 40 years since Ghana Black Stars won their fourth and last to date TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations title. They are looking for a fifth star on their jersey.
Nickname: Black Stars
Participation No. 23
Record: Champions (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)
Qualifiers:
Ghana 2-0 South Africa
Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Ghana
Ghana 2-0 Sudan
Sudan 1-0 Ghana
South Africa 1-1 Ghana
Ghana 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe
Coach: Milovan Rajevac
Country: Serbia
Date of Birth: 02.01.1954
“At the AFCON, we will have the ability to play against some of the big teams like Morocco and Gabon. We have the opportunity to get to know the teams even better. But time is on our side for more matches, and we will do much better at the AFCON.”
Squad
TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 - GHANA [PDF]
Players to watch
Thomas Teye Partey (28) Midfielder, Arsenal FC (England)
Kamaldeen Sulemana (19) Winger, Stade Rennes (France)
Andre Ayew (31) Forward, Al-Sadd SC (Qatar)