Black Stars made us all proud – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has congratulated the Black Stars for qualifying Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national team after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja last Tuesday secured qualification to this year’s world cup courtesy of the away goal rule.

Speaking to Asempa FM this evening, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lauded the Black Stars team, stressing that the players made everyone proud.

“I want to first congratulate the Ghana Black Stars for qualifying for the World Cup. They made all of us extremely proud,” the North Tongu MP added.

Meanwhile, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has appealed to the Ghana FA to maintain the current Black Stars squad and the technical team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

“Coach Otto Addo and the whole technical team should be maintained after such a great show,” he said.

