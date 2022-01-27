Black Stars management committee disbanded

The Black Stars were recently booted out of the 2021 AFCON

The Black Stars management committee has been disbanded after Ghana's exit and poor performance at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council met today to examine the technical and management committees' activities after they presented their reports on Tuesday.



The existing Black Stars management committee was dissolved after a meeting between officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association on Friday.

The Ghana Football Association in a statement on Wednesday 26th January stated that a new management committee will be reconstituted after engagement with all relevant stakeholders.



The Black Stars of Ghana exited the Africa Cup of Nations with just one point after three games in Group C, losing to Morocco, drawing with the Panthers of Gabon, and losing in the final group game to debutants Comoros Islands.