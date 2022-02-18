Black Stars management committee still relevant - George Afriyie

George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association(GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie says that he sees nothing wrong with the setting up of a management committee for Black Stars and various national teams.

More often than not many have blamed the various management committees for fomenting trouble and doing very little to help the cause of the national teams.



Others have also called for what they see as archaic management committee system to be scrapped and replaced with a team coordinator which be just one person as is done in some advanced nations.



According George Afriyie the Black Stars management committee is still very relevant and it needs not be scrapped as coaches must report to a higher authority among others.



“I totally disagree. A coach must also report to somebody, he must report to a body, a coach cannot work on his own.” He said in an interview with Citi Sports.



“There are things that need to be done administratively before the coach even comes in to work,

“So there must always be a management committee. Different countries and different styles of managing their national team but our area, you require a lot of expertise in different areas to put a management team together to run the National team,



“So for me, I’m not for those saying that the Black Stars don’t need a management committee. I hold a different view.”



After the Black Stars poor performance at the 2021 AFCON, the Sports Ministry called for the reconstituting of the Black Stars management committee.



It is now headed by GFA Vice President Mark Addo with Kwasi Agyemang – Vice Chairman, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.) and Alhaji Karim Grusah all members.