Black Stars must start preparing early for 2022 World Cup – Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingson

Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingson says that Ghana must begin preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup early so that the team can leave a mark in Qatar.

Ghana defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged clash to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.



It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.



The Black Stars have given a lot of Ghanaians hope and believe that the team can do something meaningful at the World Cup.



They will open their account against Portugal on November 24 before taking on South Korea in the second group game on November 28 and Uruguay in the last round four days later.

Speaking in an interview on Bryt FM, the former Heart of Midlothian midfielder says that preparations should be started early so that the technical team can get to know the players.



“Black Stars must start preparations early; I think the technical team did marvelously well in the play-off. Though, they are not close but I believe they’ve been having series of meetings, so I will urge them to continue the hard work they exhibited in the games against Nigeria”



“They should start preparing for the tournament now. Football is played on the pitch but there are things that goes on back stage in terms of planning, training and approach to games. So the technical and management of the Black Stars must start planning now”



“I don’t think the technical team knows the players well, so this is the time for them to invite the players together, play some games and I think they can do something” he added.