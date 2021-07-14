Black Stars must target 2021 AFCON trophy – Christian Atsu

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana international Christian Atsu wants the Black Stars to target winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament slated for January 2022 in Cameroon.

Atsu, a member of the Black Stars team that reached the finals of the 2015 AFCON tournament has been out of the national team for about two-years.



He was the most outstanding player at the 2015 AFCON tournament which Ghana lost on penalties to Ivory Coast.



He recently disclosed that he had a discussion with Charles Akonnor before deciding to exclude himself from international duties.

But in an interview with the Athletic UK, he indicated that he is hoping to return ahead of the AFCON tournament, urging the team to target the trophy next year.



“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad,” he said.



“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure,” he told the Athletic UK.