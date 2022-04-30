Black Stars need Asamoah Gyan to win trophies - Senegal legend El Hadji Diouf

Asamoah Gyan, Former Black Stars player

Former Senegal striker, El Hadji Diouf says Black Stars need the services of Asamoah Gyan to be able to win trophies.

Gyan, who is the country's all-time top goalscorer has been out of the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.



However, Diouf who is part of the guests for Gyan's book launch believes the 36-year-old services is still needed at the Black Stars.



“To the President of the FA, they need people like Asamoah Gyan around these boys to win trophies like what Senegal did. We have Aliu Cisse, El Hadji Diouf Lamine Diatta Tony Sylva," the former Liverpool forward said.



“If he come to Senegal, tomorrow, he is going to work with us definitely because of what he has done.



“I remember I used to fight for Aliu Cisse to become the coach, Lamine Diatta was there already and after I came, I was working as the team manager, now, we have Tony Sylva, our 2002 ex-goalkeeper to be like the goalkeeper’s coach. Today, we have the best goalkeeper in the world because Tony Sylva is there”



“Cameroon has got the best example, they’ve got Rigobert Song and people to turn the national team around”

“I have known many people for long as friends but Gyan is my brother. He is one of the best strikers I have seen in my life, he’s a legend and that’s why I came to support his book launch," he added.



The former Black Stars captain will be launching his book on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Accra.



Diouf will be joining other invited dignitaries from around the continent such as CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha, and many others.



Gyan, who is currently without a club is the all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars, with 51 goals in 109 appearances after making his debut in 2003.



He represented Ghana at 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups.



With six goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.