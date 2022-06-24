Black Stars need a good striker like Inaki Williams - Kwabena Agyapong

Inaki Williams

Veteran broadcaster Kwabena Agyapong says Ghana needs a good striker like Inaki Williams to lead the Black Stars attack for the FIFA World Cup tournament.

He said Ghana has a good team and equally needs a good attacker to lead the team to make them potent upfront for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.



According to him, the Spanish-born Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams is a pretty good player who can lead the team to success as Ghana hopes to become the first Africa country to go past the quarter final stage.



“I think Inaki Williams will come, we need a good striker for the team and that’s it”, he told Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show.

Inaki has reportedly agreed to play for Ghana and is expected to be in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola in September.



The 27-year-old is in to be included in the Black Stars final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament which will be held in Qatar this November.