Black Stars need experience players to succeed – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Former Black Stars forward, Kevin-prince Boateng has advocated for experienced players back into the national team in order to be competitive.

The Black Stars recorded their worse AFCON tournament and their first exit since 2006 after finishing bottom of Group C behind Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



The four-time Africa champions will now have to wait until 2023 in the search for a fifth AFCON title.



Explaining how the Black Stars can be competitive in a Twitter Space interview, the Hertha Berlin attacker indicated that the team can make an impact with the inclusion of experienced players.



“First of all, it is not because of me but you need some experience players, some people who have been through that and knows how to create the group and family not like you bring only young players, of course, you need them, it is the new way of football but you need some experienced players,” he said.



Dan Quaye earlier clamored for the inclusion of experienced players like Kevin Prince Boateng, John Boye, Harrison Afful, and Kwadwo Asamoah to beef up the squad for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

“The playoffs will not be easy because the remaining teams are difficult. Truth be told, our performance in the Group stages was low and we only pray to get a good draw. The coach must sharpen the team before the playoffs,” he told Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



“I believe this is the time the team needs experienced players. I will be happy if the coach invite, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, John Boye, Frank Acheampong, and Kevin Prince Boateng back into the team. I want their inclusion because they have tasted the qualifiers before and will not struggle.”



“It seems we are joking because depending solely on the young ones won’t help us. African football is different from that of Europe, Kamaldeen Sulemana is a fantastic player and doing good in France but he has not been able to fit in well with the Black Stars because African football is more aggressive as compared to the European games.”



“At the moment we need more experienced players to be able to qualify,” he said.