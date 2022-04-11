0
Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo returns from injury for Bristol City

Semenyo1 610x400 Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo made a return from injury for his English Championship side Bristol City on Saturday in their game against Peterborough.

The forward sustained a knee injury in his side's game against West Bromwich Albion just before the International break.

Semenyo played 25 minutes in the game which got him injured before he was taken off after which he  sat out several weeks.

He was handed call for Ghana's fierce two legged clash against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off which Ghana triumphed over Nigeria via the away goal but missed due to injury.

There was concerns that his knee injury will keep him out on the sidelines for long spells but has made a quick recovery and played last Saturday.

Semenyo climbed of the bench as he played 20 minutes for his side Bristol City last Saturday in their 1-1 draw to Peterborough United.

The Black Stars new boy is expected to be feature for Ghana in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers which starts in June.

He has scored six goals and eight assists this season for his side in the English Championship.

