Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship

Antoine Semenyo

Black Stars new striker Antoine Semenyo was among the goal scorers again for Bristol City FC in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The second half substitute wasted no time to announce his presence in the game with his second goal in a second game running.



He scored a spectacular goal for the Red and Whites outfit who picked a precious point away at Blackpool FC in the English second tier.

Both teams found the back of the net again as they shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 stalemate.



The Ghanaian forward has two goals in two matches for the Red and Whites outfit this campaign.