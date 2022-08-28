0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo strikes again in English Championship

20220827 155454 Scaled Antoine Semenyo

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Black Stars new striker Antoine Semenyo was among the goal scorers again for Bristol City FC in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The second half substitute wasted no time to announce his presence in the game with his second goal in a second game running.

He scored a spectacular goal for the Red and Whites outfit who picked a precious point away at Blackpool FC in the English second tier.

Both teams found the back of the net again as they shared the spoils in an entertaining 3-3 stalemate.

The Ghanaian forward has two goals in two matches for the Red and Whites outfit this campaign.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Maame Dokono recounts events that preceded Waakye’s death
The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Check out the 7 businesses owned by former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan
Oyerepa FM saga: A Plus, Nana Yaa Brefo disagree with Kumasi Traditional Council
I knew I wouldn't pass, so I skipped getting my BECE results - Obaapa Christy
I will not serve 50-year imprisonment - Abdul Hamid Inusah
Not even the prayers of the Pope will let the NPP win 2024 – Pastor Love
SIM re-registration self-service app launched on Play Store
Al Hilal earned US$45,400 from ticket sales after double friendly against Kotoko
Related Articles: