Black Stars new boy Elisha Owusu wins Belgian Cup with Gent

Elisha Owusu with his teammate

Black Stars new boy Elisha Owusu helped his Belgian side KAA Gent claim the Belgian Cup against Anderlecht on Monday evening.

The French-born Ghanaian midfielder was brought into the match in the 105th minute during extra time as a replacement for Sven Kums.



Compatriot Majeed Ashimeru who has been sidelined for a long time also made his return as he came on in the 76th minute for Marco Kana.



Gent won the Belgian Cup on penalties on Monday after the final against Anderlecht in Brussels finished 0-0 following extra time.



After two hours of football devoid of scoring opportunities, the "Buffaloes" took the shootout 4-3 to qualify for the Europa League.



They collected the cup for the fourth time and the first since 2010. They lost 2019 final to Mechelen.

Anderlecht is still looking for a first trophy since Vincent Kompany became coach in June 2019, but they have qualified for the four-team championship round in the league.



The Belgian Croky Cup triumph against Majeed Ashimeru's Anderlecht was the Black Stars midfielder's first silverware at KAA Gent since joining from French club Lyon in June 2019.



The 24-year-old has made 29 appearances for KAA Gent in all competitions this season so far.



He was part of the Black Stars squad that qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar making his debut against Nigeria in the second leg clash in Abuja.