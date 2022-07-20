Black Stars new boy Stephan Ambrosius wanted by German side Karlsruher SC

Stephan Ambrosius

Ghana international, Stephen Ambrosius could exit Hamburg SV this summer in search of regular playing time.

The strong centre-back had to watch from his team’s bench last Sunday during the Bundesliga 2 opening weekend clash against Eintracht Braunschweig.



His manager Tim Walter opted to play Jonas David instead as the team cruised to a 2-0 win to bag the maiden three points of the new campaign.



According to sources, Stephen Ambrosius remains a key player for Hamburg SV but is not guaranteed regular playing time for the 2022/23 football season.



For a player hoping to play as much as possible in hopes of fighting to earn a place in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he is now considering making a move to another club.

From the information gathered from sources in Germany, Stephan Ambrosius is a transfer target of Karlsruher SC.



The club wants to sign the 23-year-old to bolster its squad for the ongoing football season in Germany.



