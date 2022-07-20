0
Black Stars new boy Stephan Ambrosius wanted by German side Karlsruher SC

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Stephen Ambrosius could exit Hamburg SV this summer in search of regular playing time.

The strong centre-back had to watch from his team’s bench last Sunday during the Bundesliga 2 opening weekend clash against Eintracht Braunschweig.

His manager Tim Walter opted to play Jonas David instead as the team cruised to a 2-0 win to bag the maiden three points of the new campaign.

According to sources, Stephen Ambrosius remains a key player for Hamburg SV but is not guaranteed regular playing time for the 2022/23 football season.

For a player hoping to play as much as possible in hopes of fighting to earn a place in the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he is now considering making a move to another club.

From the information gathered from sources in Germany, Stephan Ambrosius is a transfer target of Karlsruher SC.

The club wants to sign the 23-year-old to bolster its squad for the ongoing football season in Germany.

 

Source: footballghana.com
