Black Stars next opponents South Africa touch down in Ghana

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have touched down in Ghana ahead of the crunch game against the Black Stars of Ghana.

South Africa landed in Ghana at exactly 14:00 hours GMT on board a South African airways flight.



The team arrived with players, coaches, technical team members and also members of the South African Football Associations.



They have continued their journey to Cape Coast where they will prepare for Sunday's epic clash.

Ghana drew 1-1 against Ethiopia whiles the Bafana Bafana defeated neighbours Zimbabwe by a lone goal.



The South Africans only need a draw on Sunday to reach the play offs of the 2022 World Cups in Qatar.



Ghana will need a win with at least a two goal margin to secure a play off spot.