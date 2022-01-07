Black Stars not ready for AFCON 2021 – JE Sarpong

Coach J. E. Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian coach, JE Sarpong has cast doubts about the readiness of the Black Stars team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The much-anticipated tournament will kick start on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Central Africa country.



Ghana is among the 24 countries set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in the Central Africa country.



The four-time African Champions are in search of a fifth AFCON title.



The Black Stars preparations for AFCON 2021 suffered a jolt on Wednesday night when they got pummeled 3-0 by the North African side.



Adam Ounas gave the Algerians a first half lead before an own goal from Jonathan Mensah and Islam Slimani's cool finish ensured the African and Arab champions head to AFCON with a confidence-boosting victory.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, the former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak gaffer said the Black Stars team is not competitive and not ready for the tournament.



“As I speak, Black Stars is not competitive enough and I think the team is not ready for a big tournament like this but of course we have qualified to play in that tournament so we have to play”



“Truth be told, goalkeeping department, defensive set up and other areas are crummy but I don’t know, we have not had the glory to play some matches to know our mistakes but as at now, the days are numbered, we have few days to the tournament and so, how are we going to correct our mistakes”



“So, to me, we are not competitive enough” he said.