Black Stars performance not the best but technical team had a plan - Sports Journalist

Philip Sitsofe Atsrim,, Philip Sitsofe Atsrim, Sports Commentator

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanonline.com

Sports Commentator Philip Sitsofe Atsrim, says the performance of the Black Stars in the World Cup play-off with Nigeria, which qualified Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar, cannot be described as the best of the team.

Regardless he said the team had a technical team that had a plan which worked to the benefit of the Stars.

“I don’t think it was the best performance of the Black Stars in its history but I think there was a plan that worked”, he opined.

Mr. Atsrim said this when he appeared on the GTV Sports+ programme “Saving our passion” on 7th April 2022, which looked at the role of media coverage in the Game.

He said for almost three years, the playoffs were the only time that the Black Stars played with identity, adding it was such that kept the Super Eagles at bay.

“I think it was about the first time close to three years that we have seen the Black Stars play with an identity or whatsoever.”

