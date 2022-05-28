0
Black Stars players arrive ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar

Wakaso And Rahman 456789875 Mubarak Wakaso and Baba Abdul Rahman

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars players have arrived in style as they look to begin preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations game against Madagascar.

Felix Afena-Gyan, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Abdul Rahman, Osman Bukari, Elisha Owusu, Andre Ayew, and Jordan Ayew are the players who have arrived so far for the international duty.

The Black Stars are expected to hold their first training on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Cape Coast Stadium.

Head coach Otto Addo officially announced his 33-man squad on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

The team also takes part in a four nations tournament in Japan scheduled for June 2022.

Check out photos of their arrival



