Black Stars players, coaches celebrate Richard Kingson as he turns 44

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer, Richard 'Olele' Kingson forgets his age during his birthday celebration at the team's camp in Kobe, Japan.

Black Stars are currently in Japan, participating in an ongoing four national tournament.

The former Wigan goalie turned 44 years on Monday, June 13, 2022, and as a tradition, the coaching staff gifted him a cake while they sang him a 'happy birthday song'.

As the song's lyrics require, the person celebrating his or her birthday will have to mention his age at some point in the song.

When asked about his age, Richard Kingston went numb and had to rethink before mentioning it. His act got the staff surprised who responded by shouting 'Eii'.

The former Bermingham shot-stopper is the longest-serving goalkeeper at the Black Stars from 1996 to 2012, that is 16 years.

He is the goalkeeper with the most appearances for the Black Stars, 90.

Olele also holds the record as the only Ghanaian goalkeeper to score for the Black Stars when he scored a 90th minutes equaliser against Tanzania in 2015.

During his club career, Olele played for 12 different clubs in Europe including Galatasary, Wigan, Blackpool, Birmingham and a host of others.

Unfortunately, Richard Kingston ended his career in 2015 without winning a single trophy.

He started a career in coaching right after retirement. Currently, he is the goalkeeper's trainer for the Black Stars.

Watch the video below

