Black Stars players deserve GH₵1000 as winning bonus - Captain Smart

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana bows out of AFCON 2021 at group stage

Captain Smart jabs Milovan Rajevac after AFCON exit



Juju allegations hit Black Stars players after AFCON fiasco



Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, Captain Smart, has bemoaned the situation where the country is held to ransom by players of the Black Stars over bonuses.



According to Captain Smart, the current Black Stars team does not deserve the kind of financial gains they get from the nation because they produce no results and rather causes emotional pain to Ghanaians.



He made these comments while reacting to Ghana’s performance in the ongoing 33rd edition of the Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ghana suffered its worst-ever Africa Cup of Nations since 1963 as the Black Stars exited the competition from the group stages without winning a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco.



Captain Smart stated on his show that the current Black Stars team deserves to be paid only GH₵1000 as a winning bonus and that’s what he would have done as President of Ghana.



“We have nurses in the house but we can’t take care of them and nobody should tell me that football unifies the country because it has not done any of that. If I was the president today, the winning bonus of the Black Stars players will be GH₵1000 and any player who doesn’t want to play will be allowed to leave.”



He also alleged on the same show that Thomas Teye Partey threatened to leave the camp of the Black Stars during the 2021 AFCON over juju claims.



