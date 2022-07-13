Black Stars players deserve more than $10,000 winning bonus - Former Ghana goalie

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Ghanaian goalkeeper, Osei Boateng is advocating for a better winning bonus for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghanaians have complained about the $10,000 winning bonus of the Black Stars butt Osei Boateng insists that the amount is too small.



The former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper stated that he disagrees with anyone who has said that the $10,000 winning bonus is too much because the team deserves more than that.

"I disagree with anyone who will say that a $10,000 winning bonus for Black Stars is too much. How much do the GFA officials and Ministers even take an allowance for their trips?



"They shouldn't even bring that argument because the money is even small. They should be made paid more than $15,000 winning bonus for the Black Stars," Boateng said in an interview with Peace FM.



Osei Boateng played for King Faisal, Accra Great Olympics, Asante Kotoko, and the Ghana national team.



