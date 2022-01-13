Black Stars players feel disrespected when promises are not fulfilled - Mahama Ayariga

Former Sports Minister, Mahama Ayariga

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has revealed that Black Stars players get disappointed and feel disrespected when government fails to deliver on its promises to them.



According to him, the issue about players not being dedicated to the national team has nothing to do with money but the lack of respect for the team.



He noted that during his tenure as Sports Minister in 2015, he observed that Black Stars issues caused more disaffection for them because Ghanaians were made to believe that the players were just interested in money following the 2014 World Cup flop.



“So before the [AFCON 2015] tournament, I called leaders of the players one after the other. At the end of the day I found out that the basic underlying problem was respect, just respect them,” Mahama Ayariga said on GhOne.

He added, “It wasn’t the money, some people said they were promised money and were not given the money but I said no.”



In the wake of Ghanaians doubting the commitment of some Black Stars players after their defeat to Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the former Sports Minister has urged government to ensure it fulfills promises made to the players.



“Footballers are like, if you do this and they do it and you don’t do it, it’s a big issue for them. If you won’t give them just tell them, go and play for your country, trust me they will go and play for their country,” Mahama Ayariga said.



The Black Stars have been tasked to win the AFCON 2021 by President Akufo-Addo.



Next up for the Black Stars a tricky tie against Gabon in the second match of Group C.