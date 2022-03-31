0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars players go 'bonkers' after securing World Cup berth in Abuja

20220330 110254 Black Stars

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Black Stars players went bonkers after securing a World Cup berth in Abuja on Tuesday evening against Nigeria with wild celebrations in the dressing room when the game ended.

Ghana eliminated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after drawing 1-1 away from home and qualified for the fourth time to play at the world cup in Qatar.

Thomas Partey scored Ghana’s only goal in the game at the 11th-minute mark with a pile driver from long range.

Nigeria equalized from the spot after VAR’s intervention when Ademola Lookman was adjudged to have been fouled by Dennis Frimpong Odoi.

The game finished 1-1 as Black Stars progressed to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament after drawing goalless at home.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar