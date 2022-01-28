Black Stars players lacked passion at AFCON 2021- Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Black Stars players

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has disclosed that the Black Stars players who played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations lacked passion.



Ghana recorded their worst performance in history as they went in search of their 5th African holy grail.



The Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches in a group that featured Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros at the AFCON 2021.

Reacting to the performance of the players at the tournament after predicting Ghana’s exit in the group stages, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe fumed at the attitude of the players.



“Our boys lacked passion, they were just playing because they just wanted to play,” the Hearts of Oak Board member said on JoyNews, Thursday, January 27, 2022.



According to him, the Black Stars were, “not hungry enough compared to their counterparts and a host of other things. We must do more if we want to get better.”



The head coach, technical team and management of the Black Stars have been sacked following the team’s abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021.