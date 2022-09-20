Black Stars players not afraid of Brazil’s Neymar, Casemiro, Vinicius – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

NDC's Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communication Felix Kwakye Ofosu believes the Black Stars will not be star-struck when they face Brazil’s star-studded side in a friendly on Friday, September 23rd 2022.

With days to the match, some football fans in the country have predicted that Ghana will concede a lot of goals against Brazil due to the quality their opponent possesses.



However, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has disclosed that there’s no way ‘Brazil will bury’ Black Stars in the friendly match since Ghana’s players meet Brazil’s star players regularly at the club level.



According to him, Ghana’s players like Kudus, Salisu, Tariq Lamptey and Amartey are not aliens to Brazil’s Antony, Fred, Fabinho and Allison, who also play in Europe.



“So those who say Brazil will bury us, is it Neymar, Casemiro, Vinicius and Militao that Partey and Inaki Williams have not seen or played against before, or it is Antony, Fred, Fabinho and Allison that Kudus, Salisu, Tariq Lamptey and Amartey have not seen and played against before?” Felix Kwakye Ofosu tweeted.



The Black Stars have not won a game against Brazil in history. Ghana lost to the Selecao by 3-0 at the 2006 World Cup and lost by a lone goal in two other friendly matches.

The match between Ghana and Brazil forms part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



