Black Stars players not passionate like Osei Kofi, Abedi Pele - Kwesi Pratt

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has argued that the current Black Stars players are struggling because they lack the passion of Rev. Osei Kofi and Abedi Pele.



Ghana had the worst tournament in the history of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as they exited the competition at the group stages in Cameroon.



Ghana lost to Morocco before going ahead to draw with Gabon and recording another defeat to Comoros in their final group game. The Black Stars picked up one point from the group as they placed 4th in Group C.



Reacting to the performance of the Black Stars players, Kwesi Pratt said lack of commitment and passion on the part of some players contributed to Ghana's abysmal performance.

In his estimation, only Andre Ayew exhibited a great sense of passion and attitude in Ghana's team which is similar to Rev. Osei Kofi and Abedi Pele.



"The attitude is most important for me, you take someone like Rev. Osei Kofi and his attitude to football was great," Kwesi Pratt said on Metro TV.



He added, "Football was not just seen as a career, it was more than a career, it was a passion and statement in nationalism and he in my estimation was one of the best players we have ever produced. That attitude of Rev. Osei Kofi cannot be found in football today."



"There are a few people like Abedi Pele who has shown a certain passion for football and so on. There is someone like his son, Andre Ayew who also showed passion. But you can no longer find the Aggrey Fynn and Osei Kofi's anymore and that is a big problem" he concluded.



Kwesi Pratt also urged football administrators to end player exodus from the domestic league.