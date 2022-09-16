Black Stars players owed qualification bonuses six months after beating Nigeria

Black Stars in a group photo

Ghana booked its place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in March this year after overcoming Nigeria in a two-legged playoff clash via the away goal rule.

Reports are that players of the Black Stars have not received a dime as winning bonus for the matches they played in the qualifiers for the World Cup.



Players of the Black Stars are to pocket $10,000 for each match they won in the eight matches they participated en route to the Mundial in Qatar.



That is players who played in all matches Ghana won during the qualifiers will pocket the most money.



The initial communication from the Sports Minister, Mustafa Ussif was that the team will be paid a qualification bonus but it appears players will be paid according to the number of matches they played in.

Almost five months now since qualification, the players have not been paid any monies despite assurances from the Sports Minister that the money will be paid.



There is uneasy calm within the rank and file of the team as they are not happy with the turn of events as they get ready to play Brazil and Nicaragua in two International friendly matches.



Players are agitated by the turn of events and the fear is that another Brazil 2014 debacle is in the offing where players decided to boycott the World Cup game against Portugal unless their appearance fees were paid to them forcing the government of Ghana to charter and airplane from Ghana to Brazil loaded with $3million.



The four-time African champions will battle old foes Portugal and Uruguay as well as South Korea in Group H.