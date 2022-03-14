Black Stars players to start arriving this weekend ahead of Nigeria clash

Black Stars will play Nigeria on March 25

Players invited for Ghana's game against Nigeria for the 2022 World Cup playoff will start arriving in the country on Sunday March 20 , GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The Ghana FA is yet to announce the Black Stars squad for the doubleheader with just a few days for the team to open camp.



The move by the Ghana FA to delay in announcing the squad is part of the strategies been adopted by the Ghanaians ahead of the game against their West African rivals.



Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo has already submitted the squad to the Ghana Football Association for review.



The sqaud is dominated by players to have made the AFCON squad and will also feature some debutants who are playing actively for their clubs.



Ghana captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game due to suspension but is expected to be in camp to support the players.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that all the players invited for the clash have received their invitations and will start arriving in the country on Sunday.



The Black Stars will open camp on Monday March 21, 2022 in Cape Coast.



Ghana hosts Nigeria on March 25 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The second leg comes off four days time in Abuja at the Mashood Abiola Stadium.