Black Stars players want to write their name in World Cup history - Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has disclosed that he and his teammates cannot wait to write their names in history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will play at their 4th World Cup in history in Qatar when the tournament commences in November 2022.



Andre Ayew who was part of Ghana’s squad that nearly made it to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, has intimated that his teammates are eager to achieve a similar feat or do better,



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, Andre Ayew said, “My boys are very hungry and can’t wait to be there.”



“It’s hard to say much today because the tournament is about two and a half months away and the squad is not yet out. A lot of things can happen between now and then because you can have injuries and all that, so you can’t really predict. But for a majority of the boys who have been in the last two camps, they want to be at the World Cup, everybody wants to be in the squad and everybody wants to write their names in the history books of the FIFA World Cup.”



According to the skipper, friendly matches are very important in their preparation for the World Cup.

“It’s very good and I have a very good feeling about the squad and everything around the team. We have some friendly games coming up (against Brazil, Nicaragua and Switzerland) and we’ll see how we’re going to perform against them.”



JNA/KPE