Black Stars players wanted me to pay bribes to referees – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has alleged that some Black Stars players wanted him to succumb to the pressure of the Ghana Football Association officials to pay bribes to referees.



The Member of Parliament for Odododidoo Constituency who was discussing the relevance of the Black Stars Management Committee on GTV Sports+ stated that the officials manipulate the players to think that they cannot win without inducing the referees.



He added that the officials sent the players to come and convince him as a minister to pay the “unclassified payments” made to referees before games when he decided that the government won’t make such financial commitment under his watch.



“Players came to sit with me and Kwabena they told me that Minister we agree on all these things but as for this match if you say you shall not allow the officials to pay the money then we will not qualify.”

“Meaning the players themselves have it in mind that before we can qualify competition, then the referee must be bribed and this happens even in our local league where players have been made to believe that home games are a must-win but the away games are not.”



He added that ministers who don’t agree to the payment of monies to referees are often blamed for the Black Stars’ inability to qualify for major tournaments.



"So if you don’t allow that to happen, then you are the one who has caused the team to perform poorly,” Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye added in an interview on GTV Sports+’s Saving Our Passion show.



