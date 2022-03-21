Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far

Fatawu Issahaku and Edmund Addo

Ghanaian players Thomas Partey, Edmund Addo, Andy Yiadom among others have arrived in camp ahead of Ghana’s highly anticipated games against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-off.



Though the squad for the match has not been announced by the Ghana Football Association yet, some players have been spotted at the Black Stars camp.



Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening and met with Gabby Otchere Darko before moving to the Black Stars base.

His teammate in the championship, Andy Yiadom was also said to have arrived on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the team’s camp.



Swindon Town goalkeeper, Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot also moved to camp on the same day.



According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, he witnessed the arrival of Columbus Crew winger Yaw Yeboah at the Black Stars camp base.



He also hinted that Hearts of Oak left-back Dennis Korsah is in the Black Stars squad to play Nigeria.



Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder, Edmund Addo and Fatawu Issahaku were spotted on the same flight to Ghana for the match against Nigeria.





The GFA in their programme outline stated that the Black Stars players were expected to be in camp between March 18 to 20, 2022.



See some of the pictures of players in Black Stars camp



