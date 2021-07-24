Black Stars ranked 6th most valuable African national team

Ghana’s Black Stars has been ranked as the sixth most valuable African national team by German website, Transfermarket.
It the latest report, the Black Stars has a market value of €118.25 million trailing North African powerhouse, Egypt who are 5th on the table.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s West Africa opponent, Ivory Coast leads the continental ranking with a total value of €299.8 million, followed by Senegal with €299.0 million whereas Morocco sits third with €237.10 million value.
The Moroccan national team beats AFCON reigning Champions Algeria and continental all time giants, Egypt, respectively valued at €194.45 million and €150.95 million.
Check out the list below:
Ivory Coast – €299.8m
Senegal – €299.0m
Morocco – €237.10m
Algeria – €194.45m
Egypt – €150.95m
Ghana – €118.25m
Cameroon - €89.50m