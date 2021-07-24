2
Black Stars ranked 6th most valuable African national team

Black Stars Vs Sao Tome 650x388 1 610x388.jpeg Ghana’s Black Stars team

Sat, 24 Jul 2021 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Black Stars has been ranked as the sixth most valuable African national team by German website, Transfermarket.

It the latest report, the Black Stars has a market value of €118.25 million trailing North African powerhouse, Egypt who are 5th on the table.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s West Africa opponent, Ivory Coast leads the continental ranking with a total value of €299.8 million, followed by Senegal with €299.0 million whereas Morocco sits third with €237.10 million value.

The Moroccan national team beats AFCON reigning Champions Algeria and continental all time giants, Egypt, respectively valued at €194.45 million and €150.95 million.

Check out the list below:

Ivory Coast – €299.8m

Senegal – €299.0m

Morocco – €237.10m

Algeria – €194.45m

Egypt – €150.95m

Ghana – €118.25m

Cameroon - €89.50m

