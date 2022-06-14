Black Stars receive $50K after finishing third in Kirin Cup

Black Stars finish third in Kirin Cup

Black Stars have earned $50,000 for finishing third in a four nations tournament in Japan, dubbed Kirin Cup.



Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties to claim the third position on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.



The Black Stars' missed out on $250,000 as prize money for the winner after losing 4-1 to Japan in their first game.



Tunisia who emerged as the winners walked away with the trophy as well as the big cheque after beating host nation Japan in the final on Tuesday.

The North Africans began the competition with a 2-0 win over Chile before getting the job done against the Blue Samarai.



On behalf of the Black Stars, Kudus Mohammed and Fatawu Issahaku received the $50,000 cheque during the presentation at the Suita City Stadium.



The Black Stars have now drawn the curtains on their first part of preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



They are expected to be back in action in September when they face Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before the World Cup kick start in November.



Ghana are in Group H for the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



