Black Stars seek to make mends against Ivory Coast after Morocco defeat

The senior national soccer team, the Black Stars are seeking to make amends when they face Ivory Coast following their defeat to Morocco Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Ghana lost 1-0 to the Atlas Lions at the FAR Sportive Stadium after goalkeeper Razak Abalora’s howler gifted the home side a victory.



However, the Black Stars will be seeking to beat the West Africa Powerhouse, Ivory Coast when they face off on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in an international friendly game at the Cape Coast stadium.



Ivory Coast is currently on a run of three straight victories and unbeaten in five consecutive encounters against the Black Stars.

They have recorded four wins and a draw in the process and are seeking to maintain the winning streak.



The last time both teams met was back in 2015, where Ivory Coast defeated the Black Stars 9-8 on penalties.



