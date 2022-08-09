Black Stars seeking international friendlies for September

Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup

The Ghana Football Association is seeking an international friendly for the Black Stars in September ahead of the 2022 World Cup, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The leadership of the football association are working around the clock to secure a high-profile friendly for the senior national team next month.



Coach Otto Addo is determined to build a crack team capable of causing a major upset at the global stage in November.



The four-time African champions have already secured a historic friendly against Switzerland in September.

The Black Stars will engage their Swiss counterparts on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in a final brush up for the Mundial.



Ghana's coach Otto Addo will have a final opportunity to access his players in this high-profile encounter before they open their account at the World Cup against Portugal a week later.