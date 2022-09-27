Black Stars selection: 'Senior players might have an advantage' - Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew has played down suggestions that some players are guaranteed spots in the team irrespective of their club form.

He believes that such an impression is erroneous as no player is entitled to a place in the team even if he is not performing at the club level.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic in an interview, Andre Ayew however caveated some senior members of the team might have positions.



Andre Ayew is impressed with the squad announced by Otto Addo is confident that the new players will improve the squad.



The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet”.

Andre Ayew featured in Ghana’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil last Friday in Ghana first pre-World Cup friendly match.



He is in line to feature in the game against Nicaragua in Spain later today, September 27, 2022.



In the World Cup, Ghana will battle with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.



